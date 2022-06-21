Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Reduced by Taglich Brothers

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unique Fabricating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $1.51 on Monday. Unique Fabricating has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Unique Fabricating ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

