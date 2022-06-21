Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Stifel Firstegy lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VET. Desjardins lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

VET opened at $18.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

