StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

