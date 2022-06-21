Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.