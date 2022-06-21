StockNews.com Upgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to “Hold”

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

