Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after buying an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

