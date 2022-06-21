Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$46.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

HCG opened at C$26.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.67. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$24.49 and a 1 year high of C$46.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.7600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.28%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

