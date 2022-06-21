Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target at $12.75

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIRDF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

