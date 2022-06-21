Analysts Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target at $4.00

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

WLDBF opened at $1.84 on Friday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

