Brokerages Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) PT at $118.50

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THLLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Thales from €110.00 ($115.79) to €137.00 ($144.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thales in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

