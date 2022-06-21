Head-To-Head Comparison: Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) versus NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasamed and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 86.37 -$9.95 million ($0.84) -1.14

Vasamed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vasamed and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,946.06% -103.06% -93.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vasamed and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 173.41%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Vasamed.

About Vasamed (Get Rating)

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

