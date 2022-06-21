Comparing Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) & Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vinco Ventures and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinco Ventures $9.79 million 51.68 -$713.17 million N/A N/A Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology $15.15 million 0.41 -$57.14 million N/A N/A

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Vinco Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Vinco Ventures and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinco Ventures N/A N/A N/A Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology 18.39% -95.32% -67.78%

Risk & Volatility

Vinco Ventures has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vinco Ventures and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinco Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vinco Ventures beats Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors. The company also offers Lomotif app that allows its users to create their own music videos; Cortex, a real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization; and delivers ad-campaign creation, optimalization, and monetization at scale. In addition, it provides Non-Fungible Token, a platform for artists and content owners to distribute their intellectual property, and digital marketing services for brands and influencers. The company was formerly known as Edison Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Vinco Ventures, Inc. in November 2020. Vinco Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fairport, New York.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction. The company also holds license to sell products with WUHUANGWANSHUI brand images. In addition, it is developing its Internet data center business. The company offers its educational products to pre-schools. Its distribution channels include domestic distributors, e-commerce platforms, supermarkets, and export distributors. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

