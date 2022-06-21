Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of TRGP opened at $60.65 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -104.57 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.38%.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.