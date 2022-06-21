RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RF Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RFIL opened at $6.11 on Monday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RF Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

