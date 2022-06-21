Research Analysts Set Expectations for LifeMD, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LifeMD in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for LifeMD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.02. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeMD by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LifeMD by 646.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Naveen Bhatia purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,186.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

