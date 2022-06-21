Telsey Advisory Group Comments on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.22. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

