Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $2.06 on Monday. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 million and a PE ratio of -6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.79 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in High Tide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in High Tide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

