Delta Air Lines, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after buying an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

