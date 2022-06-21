Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.11.

AJG opened at $149.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average of $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,030,000 after acquiring an additional 577,717 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

