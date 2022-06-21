FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Issued By B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $8.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.73. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of TMHC opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

