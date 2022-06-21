Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Daemmon Reeve Acquires 2,644 Shares of Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Daemmon Reeve acquired 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,750.68 ($24,192.41).

Shares of LON:TET opened at GBX 743 ($9.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 931.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,048.64. Treatt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 725 ($8.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,315 ($16.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £449.25 million and a P/E ratio of 28.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Treatt’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.15) price target on shares of Treatt in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

