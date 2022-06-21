FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Increased by Analyst

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.60.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$53.51 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$43.27 and a 1 year high of C$59.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.91%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

