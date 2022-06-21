EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Amjad Bseisu Acquires 716,809 Shares

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 716,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £186,370.34 ($228,283.12).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 491,583 shares of EnQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £132,727.41 ($162,576.45).

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 25.80 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £486.57 million and a PE ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.92. EnQuest PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.35 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENQ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.42) to GBX 47 ($0.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

