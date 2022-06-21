Snap (SNAP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/16/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 6/6/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $30.00.
- 6/2/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
- 6/1/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “buy” rating.
- 5/27/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 5/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $23.00.
- 5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $34.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $17.00.
- 5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $14.00.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $31.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $70.00 to $26.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $49.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $30.00.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $17.00.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $26.00.
- 4/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $34.00.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $47.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00.
- 4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $47.00.
NYSE SNAP opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.22.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
