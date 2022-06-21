Snap (SNAP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/16/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

6/6/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $30.00.

6/2/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

6/1/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $23.00.

5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $34.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $17.00.

5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $14.00.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $31.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $70.00 to $26.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $49.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $30.00.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $17.00.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $26.00.

4/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $34.00.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $47.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $47.00.

NYSE SNAP opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock valued at $43,340,138.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

