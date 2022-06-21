HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Richard Harpin Buys 13 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider Richard Harpin purchased 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($14.27) per share, with a total value of £151.45 ($185.51).
Richard Harpin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Richard Harpin purchased 13 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,159 ($14.20) per share, with a total value of £150.67 ($184.55).
HomeServe stock opened at GBX 1,166 ($14.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,047.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 878.11. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,175 ($14.39).
HomeServe Company Profile (Get Rating)
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
