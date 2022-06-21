Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 227 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($22.04) per share, with a total value of £4,083.73 ($5,002.12).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($22.04) per share, with a total value of £3,921.82 ($4,803.80).
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 2,159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.37) per share, with a total value of £34,133.79 ($41,810.13).
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($20.16), for a total value of £66,909.90 ($81,957.25).
Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,806.50 ($22.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,681.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,013.35.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCH shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.66) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,237 ($27.40).
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
Further Reading
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.