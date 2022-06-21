Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 227 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($22.04) per share, with a total value of £4,083.73 ($5,002.12).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($22.04) per share, with a total value of £3,921.82 ($4,803.80).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 2,159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.37) per share, with a total value of £34,133.79 ($41,810.13).

On Wednesday, March 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($20.16), for a total value of £66,909.90 ($81,957.25).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,806.50 ($22.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,681.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,013.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of €0.71 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCH shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.66) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,237 ($27.40).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

