Cormark Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

TU opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,776,000 after acquiring an additional 231,059 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

