William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a report issued on Friday, June 17th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.89.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $304.94 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $297.34 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $5,832,207. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

