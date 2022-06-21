Insider Buying: Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Purchases 1,330 Shares of Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider Lynn Fordham acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($46.18) per share, with a total value of £50,141 ($61,417.20).

LON:CLDN opened at GBX 3,710 ($45.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.37. Caledonia Investments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,050.38 ($37.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,151.21 ($50.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,695.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,684.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 222.30 ($2.72) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

