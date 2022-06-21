Barclays Raises GB Group (LON:GBG) Price Target to GBX 1,000

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 415 ($5.08) to GBX 1,000 ($12.25) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GBG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.86) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GB Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.34).

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 544.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 600.06. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 405.40 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 976 ($11.95). The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. GB Group’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 11,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £49,551 ($60,694.51).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

