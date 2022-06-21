VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

