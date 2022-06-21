Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVRBF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Medivir AB has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology in Sweden and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It also develops Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as basal cell carcinoma.

