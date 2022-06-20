10,308 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 82,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.