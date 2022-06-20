First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys Shares of 2,470 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

COP opened at $93.74 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

