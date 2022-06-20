Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $71.87 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

