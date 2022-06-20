SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 23,396 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 346.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.97 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

