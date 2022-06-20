First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,529 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

