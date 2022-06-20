American National Bank Acquires 2,612 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.0% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $404.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.40 and a 200 day moving average of $410.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

