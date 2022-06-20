Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $404.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

