Murphy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $93.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

