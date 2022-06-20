Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 133.6% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in AbbVie by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

