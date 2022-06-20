Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $138.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average is $159.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

