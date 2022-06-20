Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $2,215,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 57,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 31,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

