Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 142 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.
PEP opened at $157.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
