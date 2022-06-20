Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 4,900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 29,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 61,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 11,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

