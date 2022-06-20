Hall Laurie J Trustee Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

