Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $72.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.