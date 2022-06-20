Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $158.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

