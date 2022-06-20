Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,378 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.