Beacon Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $192.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

